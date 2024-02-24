Sachin Tendulkar’s kind gesture towards Jammu & Kashmir para cricket team captain wins hearts

Veteran India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar knows how to win hearts on and off the field. On his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir in northern India, Sachin had several memorable moments to cherish. However, the best came when he met J&K Para Cricket Team’s captain, Amir Hussain Lone and gifted him a signed bat.

Taking to his social media handle X (previously known as Twitter), Sachin posted a video of him meeting Amir and speaking to him about his routine.

Opening up to Sachin in a candid chat, Amir said he enjoys his cricket and is elated to meet his inspiration, Sachin, in person.

The Master Blaster even narrated Amir’s life journey as what happened to him and how he chose cricket as a profession growing up. Sachin revealed Amir lost his arms in an accident at his father’s mill when he was just eight years old and took up cricket in 2013 after one of his teachers discovered his talent and introduced him to para cricket.

In his words, Amir told Sachin, “After the accident, I didn’t lose hope and worked hard. I can do everything by myself, and I am not dependent on anyone.

“In 2013, I was picked for J&K para cricket team. You are my inspiration,” Amir told Sachin.

To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring!



It was a pleasure meeting you. pic.twitter.com/oouk55lDkw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2024 × Detailing further on his cricketing experiences, Amir said he represented India against Bangladesh before and had even played in Nepal, Sharjah and Dubai.

“I played nationals in Delhi in 2013, and in 2018, I played an international match against Bangladesh. After that, I played cricket in Nepal, Sharjah and Dubai. Everyone was shocked to see me playing with my legs (bowling) and batting with my shoulder and neck. I thank God for giving me the strength to play cricket,” Amir told Sachin.