MI vs UP WPL 2023 Playoff: Check date, time, venue, live streaming details, playing XI & all you need to know

MI vs UP WPL 2023 Playoff: The first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) was a success. After 20 thrilling league matches, it's time for the playoffs. Delhi Capitals have already reserved their seat in the finals as they were at the top of the WPL points table. However, the upcoming WPL playoff will decide the team who will land in the finals against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with UP Warriorz in the WPL eliminator match on March 24, 2023, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Fans are expecting a fierce clash between MI and UP.

Mumbai Indians (MI) started with a slam bang in the Women's Premier League (IPL) opening match against Gujarat Giants. They went on to win five games in a row and seemed unbeatable. Surprisingly, UP Warriorz was the team to stop their winning sequence. Furthermore, they lost the match to Delhi Capitals and their chance to enter the WPL finals. Hayley Matthews, Yashika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet Kaur have shown excellent form during the tournament. Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque will give Mumbai's bowling strength with their skills.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz managed to seal third place in the WPL points table and qualified for the WPL playoff. The Australian trio of Alyssa Healy, Tahila McGrath and Grace Harris strengthen the batting line-up. Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma, the spin duo, will play a prime role in the WPL playoff for UP Warriorz.

If we go by the numbers, Mumbai Indians have an advantage over UP Warriorz. However, the match is hard to predict as UP Warriorz has defeated Mumbai Indians in the past. Here's everything you need to know about the WPL eliminator match between UP and MI.

MI vs UP WPL 2023 Playoff: Match Details

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

MI vs UP WPL 2023 Playoff: Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians:

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong/Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, S Yashasri/Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

MI vs UP WPL 2023 Playoff: Live Streaming

When will the WPL playoff between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz be played?

MI-W will square off with UP-W in the Women's Premier League 2023 playoff on Friday, March 24, 2023. Both teams will fight for a place in WPL final in 2023.

What time will the WPL playoff between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz start?

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will lock horns on March 24 in the WPL 2023 playoff. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the MI vs UP WPL playoff 2023 be held?

MI vs UP match of WPL 2023 will be at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, India, on March 24, 2023.

Where to watch the match of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2023 playoff on TV?

Sports 18 Network will conduct the match between Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2023 playoff.

