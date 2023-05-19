MI vs SRH Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

MI vs SRH Head to Head- IPL 2023: MI vs SRH Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Mumbai Indian will be competing against the Sunriser Hyderabad in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The MI vs SRH, 69th match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will begin at 3:30 pm IST. The toss of the match will begin at 3:00 pm, 30 minutes before the start of the match. At the Wankhede Stadium, MI and SRH have faced each other 6 times out of which home team MI won 4 matches and SRH won twice. The Mumbai Indians team will be led by Rohit Sharma while the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be captained by Aiden Markam. Below is the list of full details of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 69th match 2023.