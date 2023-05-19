MI vs SRH Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more
MI vs SRH Head to Head- IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with each other in the 69th match of the India Premier League on May 21. Check all stats, head-to-head, scorecards and predictions here.
MI vs SRH Head to Head- IPL 2023: MI vs SRH Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Mumbai Indian will be competing against the Sunriser Hyderabad in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The MI vs SRH, 69th match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will begin at 3:30 pm IST. The toss of the match will begin at 3:00 pm, 30 minutes before the start of the match. At the Wankhede Stadium, MI and SRH have faced each other 6 times out of which home team MI won 4 matches and SRH won twice. The Mumbai Indians team will be led by Rohit Sharma while the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be captained by Aiden Markam. Below is the list of full details of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 69th match 2023.
MI vs SRH Match Details:
Match: MI vs SRH, 69th Match
Date: May 21, 2023
Time: 3:30 PM
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Squad:
Mumbai Indians likely XIs:
Rohit Sharma (c), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.
Sunriser Hyderabad likely XIs:
Aiden Markram (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.
MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Record IPL 2022:
Match Played: 20
MI Won: 11
SRH Won: 9
MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Lowest & Highest Total:
Mumbai Indians' highest score vs SRH: 235
Lowest score: 87
Sunrisers Hyderabad's highest score vs MI: 193
Lowest score: 96
MI vs SRH- IPL 2023: Pitch report
The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is generally considered to be batting-friendly, especially for formats like T20s. The surface is flat and has a good amount of bounce and carry, which allows the batsmen to play their shots freely.
MI vs SRH- IPL 2023: Prediction
Prediction: Mumbai Indians will win Sunday’s match.
MI vs SRH- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details
Match timings: 7:30 pm IST
Live broadcast: Star Sports
Live streaming: JioCinema app