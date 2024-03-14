MI vs RCB- WPL 2024 Eliminator: MI vs RCB playing XI, weather, pitch, live streaming | All you need to know

WPL 2024- MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in the Eliminator match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Friday (Mar 14) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Mumbai Indians secured a playoff berth by clinching the 2nd position in the WPL table, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore also earned their spot by finishing 3rd. These two teams are set to clash to face the Delhi Capitals in the WPL Season 2 Final.

The Mumbai Indians, reigning champions of the WPL, are determined to secure another spot in the Final.

Despite a commendable season from Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, the knockout game demands they confront the challenge posed by RCB.

Yastika Bhatia is expected to return to the MI lineup, with minimal changes anticipated beyond her inclusion.

Meanwhile, RCB-W celebrates their playoff qualification, buoyed by standout performances from Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Ellyse Perry this season. With a recent victory over MI-W in their final group stage encounter, the dressing room atmosphere must be vibrant as they gear up to face Mumbai's challenge.

WPL 2024- MI vs RCB: Predicted playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgina Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Renuka Singh

WPL 2024- MI vs RCB: Pitch report

During last year's World Cup, the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was exceptionally flat, leading to high-scoring matches with teams often surpassing the 400-run mark while batting first. Similar pitch conditions are anticipated for the upcoming match.

However, in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the pitch proved to be sluggish, resulting in challenges for the home team Delhi Capitals. Currently, considering the pitch's performance during the ODI World Cup, opting to chase may be a more favourable strategy

WPL 2024- MI vs RCB: Weather report

The weather at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 16 km/h with 30 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- MI vs RCB: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-MI vs RCB: When is the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?

The Eliminator match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and RCB will take place on Friday, March 14.

WPL 2024-MI vs RCB: Where is the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?

The Eliminator match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and RCB will take place at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi.

WPL 2024-MI vs RCB: At what time will the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match start?

The Eliminator match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI vs RCB will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-MI vs RCB: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?

The Eliminator match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and RCB will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-MI vs RCB: How to watch the live telecast of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?

The Eliminator match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and RCB will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.v

WPL 2024- MI vs RCB: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux