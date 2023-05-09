MI vs RCB Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

MI vs RCB Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 54 of the IPL season 2023 on Tuesday, May 9. The clash will take place at the home ground of Mumbai, the Wankhede Stadium. Both the teams have won five matches each out of a total of ten matches played till now. Mumbai Indians is currently in fifth spot in the points table and Royal Challengers Bangalore is in the sixth spot in the points table.

In the last match of Mumbai Indians, against Chennai Super Kings, they scored 139 runs at the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. On the other hand, RCB’s last match was against the Delhi Capitals and managed to score a strong total of 181 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: MI vs RCB- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL The two teams have played 31 matches in the IPL to date, in which MI has prevailed in 17 matches, while RCB have emerged victorious 14 times. Hence, the head-to-head record of MI vs RCB stands at 17-14. However, RCB has been the stronger team against MI in recent years. Mumbai’s last win against RCB came in 2020 and they have since lost four consecutive matches against them.

Matches played: 31

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 17

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore: 14 MI vs RCB- IPL 2023: Pitch report The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been the venue for 46 T20 games in the last three years, where the average first-innings score has been over 170 runs. The team batting first has won only 33 per cent of matches here, suggesting that bowling might be a preferred option for the team winning the toss on Tuesday. MI vs RCB- IPL 2023: Weather update The weather in Mumbai is expected to set fair on May 9. The temperature is expected to be between 29°C and 32°C on the match day with humidity ranging from 64 per cent to 74 per cent. MI vs RCB- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat/Shahbaz Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma/Vyshak Vijaykumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj MI vs RCB- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will win the match. MI vs RCB- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

WATCH WION LIVE HERE