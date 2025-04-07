MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) will eye a return to winning ways as they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Monday (April 7). Mumbai were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday while RCB also suffered their first defeat of the season at home against Gujarat Titans (GT). So we take a detailed look at who should be part of the Dream11 for the MI vs RCB clash.

MI vs RCB Match Preview

Mumbai Indians won their opening home game last week when they demolished Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai won the match by eight wickets and more than seven overs to spare. They will be hoping to return to winning ways on their home territory. RCB on the other hand also come into the contest on the back of a defeat against GT. They have so far won two matches away from home, giving them an edge in the contest.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Trent Boult

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Sunday's contest will be the 34th meeting between the sides as MI hold the edge with 19 wins while RCB have won on 14 occasions.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in this history of IPL with more than 8000 runs. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

2. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has a stunning record in this format and has done well for both India and Mumbai Indians. He scored a half century in the previous match and we can back him to do well.

3. Hardik Pandya

Fresh from his exploits against Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik Pandya is a good option for the captain's choice.

MI vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips

Going on form, Hardik Pandya will be a good option to have in the Dream11 and also a preferred captain choice.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Analysis

MI: Mumbai Indians have struggled so far this season losing three of their four matches. They will be playing at home and will look to bounce back after that previous defeat against LSG. This promises to be a thrilling match.

RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have two wins and a loss in three matches and are placed fourth in the table. They lost their previous match against Gujarat Tians by seven wickets and will be keen to bounce back.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Expect a high-scoring pitch at the Wankhede Stadium as it generally offers plenty to the batters. With no chances of dew or rain, bowlers will have little help at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for MI vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Suryakumar Yadav



All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya (vc), Liam Livingstone



Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah

Match Prediction: Who Will Win MI vs RCB?

Considering home conditions could favour MI, we expect them to return to winning ways and beat RCB in the IPL 2025 contest on Monday (April 6).

