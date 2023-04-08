MI vs CSK head-to-head: Who is expected to win Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match today?

MI vs CSK head-to-head: Get ready for a clash of the titans as the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in the much-awaited El Clasico of the Indian Premier League. The thrill of this match-up, however, has been somewhat subdued by the unfortunate absence of some key players on both sides. Mumbai, known for their reliance on data and strategic matchups, and the Super Kings, who trust in the instincts of the legendary MS Dhoni, both face potential vulnerabilities due to recent injuries to some significant players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson, and Maheesh Theekshana.

The Super Kings' seam attack appeared lacklustre in their last match, but the arrival of Sisanda Magala could provide a much-needed boost to the team. Additionally, their deep batting line-up, with the likes of Deepak Chahar listed at No.11, could prove to be an advantage on the Wankhede pitch. Meanwhile, Mumbai boasts a formidable batting lineup with Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, and Tim David leading the charge. However, their bowling attack is light, and the entire season may depend on the performance of Jofra Archer. Get ready for an explosive match that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

MI vs CSK head-to-head

Mumbai Indians have a 20-14 advantage over Chennai Super Kings in head-to-head competition in the IPL. In addition, the two teams played each other again in the Champions League T20, with each team winning one game.

Matches Played - 34

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 20

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 14

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied – 0

Who will win MI vs CSK match today?

Mumbai Indians have a remarkable record when playing CSK. In their last five games with the visitors, they have won three of them. They have beaten CSK six times in nine games, even at Wankhede. However, the current lineup offers Chennai Super Kings a minor advantage over MI. CSK is the game's favourite because of Ruturaj Gaikwad's form, strong middle order, and wicket-taking all-rounders.

Prediction: CSK to win the match.

When will MI vs CSK match be played?

MI vs CSK match will be played on April 8 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will MI vs CSK match be played?

MI vs CSK match will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.