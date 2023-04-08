MI vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live for free?

MI vs CSK live streaming: The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings will face off in the Indian Premier League's El Clasico, but the absence of key players has dampened the excitement. Mumbai's approach is heavily reliant on data and matchups, while the Super Kings still rely on MS Dhoni's instincts. However, both teams have suffered injuries to significant players, such as Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson, and Maheesh Theekshana, leading to potential vulnerabilities.

In the Super Kings' last match, they struggled due to a lack of cutting-edge in their seam attack but the arrival of Sisanda Magala could provide the much-needed boost. Their batting depth, with Deepak Chahar listed at No.11, could be advantageous on the Wankhede pitch. Meanwhile, Mumbai's batting boasts Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, and Tim David but their bowling attack is light, and the season might be Jofra Archer or nothing for them.

MI vs CSK live-streaming details

The match between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app for free. On the other hand, the match will be broadcast live on TV by the Star Sports network.

MI vs CSK match details

The match between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings is slated to be played on Saturday, April 8. The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST. The venue of the MI vs CSK match is Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs CSK match prediction

Mumbai Indians have a remarkable record when playing CSK. In their last five games with the visitors, they have won three of them. They have beaten CSK six times in nine games, even at Wankhede. However, the current lineup offers Chennai Super Kings a minor advantage over MI. CSK is the game's favourite because of Ruturaj Gaikwad's form, strong middle order, and wicket-taking all-rounders.

Prediction: CSK to win the match.

MI vs CSK playing XI (Predicted)

Mumbai Indians playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan