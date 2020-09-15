'Mentally challenging...' - Jofra Archer opts out of Big Bash League to spend time with family

England speedster Jofra Archer has opted out of the Big Bash League 2020-21 to spend time with his family. Archer has been one of the England players who have been inside the bio-secure bubble since the restart of cricket in the UK. He has been part of the England team since the series against the West Indies and will now head to the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

Archer will remain inside the bubble during the course of IPL 2020 and the Barbadian-born English pacer said he’s had enough of ‘bubbles’ in the current year. In BBL, Archer plays for Hobart Hurricanes and has scalped 35 wickets in 28 matches.

After the completion of the ongoing ODI series against Australia, Archer will be moved to the UAE, inside another bubble, for IPL 2020, where he will be seen playing for Rajasthan Royals.

Archer admitted that staying inside the bio-bubble is mentally challenging while revealing he hasn’t seen his family since February. He is likely to tour to South Africa with England after the completion of IPL and hence wants to spend time with family in December before gearing up for the tour of India.

“I’ll tell you; it has been mentally challenging. I‘ll be honest with you, I don’t know if I have much more bubbles left in me for the rest of the year. I haven’t seen my family, really, since February,” Archer was quoted as saying on Fox Sports.

“The IPL is going to be most of October, November, we’re going to South Africa hopefully as well. That only leaves me with a few weeks in December for the rest of the year. I love my Hobart family, but I think I need to spend some time with my real family as well,” Archer stated.

“When the year turns, we’re going to be back in the bubble in the UAE and then India. Family time is really important, especially when you actually cannot see them physically. So, any time off I’m going to spend with them,” he added.

BBL 2020-21 is scheduled to start on December 3.

