Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup live in India

Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: The Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to be held in Odisha, marking India's second year as the tournament's host country. The games will be held at both the brand-new Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela and the renowned Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. All eyes will be on India as they attempt to win the trophy for the second time to end a 48-year WC trophy drought. The eight-time Olympic champions have only ever won the World Championship by defeating Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur. Check out the FIH Hockey World Cup live streaming and live broadcast information below.

Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcasting details:

All Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live on India's Star Sports Network. The matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India in Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023:

India was assigned to Group D of the competition, alongside Wales, England, and Spain. At Rourkela, India will play their first two group-stage matches against Spain (13 January) and England (15 January). In their final league match, they will face Wales in Bhubaneswar on 19 January. The knockout rounds will begin on 22 January and will continue until the final on 29 January.

Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian team at the big tournament. The team features many experienced athletes, including goalie PR Sreejesh, who will compete in the competition for the fourth time in his career. Graham Reid, who led India to Olympic silver in 2021, is the squad's head coach.

What are the group details for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales

Indian Squad at the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023:

Head coach: Graham Reid

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh