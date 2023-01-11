Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Check how much prize money the winner and runner-up will take home

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hockey India announced cash prizes for the Indian team and support staff ahead of the FIH men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela next month. India's campaign will begin on 13 January against Spain, and Hockey India has decided to reward team members with Rs 25 lakh each and support staff with Rs 5 lakh each for a gold medal-winning performance at the prestigious quadrennial event.

A silver medal would entitle the players to Rs 15 lakh and the support staff to Rs 3 lakh, while a bronze medal would entitle them to Rs 10 lakh each and Rs 2 lakh for the support staff.

The decision was made by Hockey India Executive Board in a virtual meeting on 24 December.

"Finishing on the podium at a Senior Men’s World Cup is not an easy task, and we hope this announcement will further increase the motivation levels of the already glory-hungry Indian Men’s Hockey Team", said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey in a release.

India last stood on the World Cup podium in 1975, when they triumphed over Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. India has won three medals at this prestigious event in the past. Apart from the title win in 1975, the team won a bronze medal in the first edition in 1971, a silver medal in Amstelveen in 1973, and a bronze medal in Amstelveen in 1974.