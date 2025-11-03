/Meet Milind Kumar, Indian-origin player who smashed 123 off 125 for USA vs UAE

Milind Kumar continued his great form on Saturday (Nov 3) at the ICC Academy, helping his team to secure another solid win on their UAE tour. Batting at No. 5, Milind scored a brilliant 70 off 66 balls and built an important 123-run partnership with Sai Mukkamalla for the fourth wicket. Their stand helped the USA chase down Nepal’s target of 272 runs with six wickets in hand and one over remaining.

This victory kept the USA unbeaten on the tour and strengthened their position at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two table. With this win, the USA now have 34 points from 23 matches, four points ahead of second-placed Scotland, who have played one match more.

Who is Milind Kumar?

Milind Kumar is an Indian-origin cricketer who now plays for the United States. He was born on 15 Feb, 1991 in Delhi and had an impressive domestic cricket career before moving to the USA in 2021.

He is a right-handed middle-order batter and has played domestic cricket for Delhi, Sikkim and Tripura in the Ranji Trophy. Milind has also been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His most memorable domestic season came in 2018-19, when he was the top run-getter in the Ranji Trophy with over 1,300 runs. He made his first-class debut for Delhi in 2011, scoring a century and winning the Player of the Match award.