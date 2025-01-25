Advertisment

In the high-octane world of motorsport, where speed and precision reign supreme, a 10-year-old girl from the scenic valleys of Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to leave her mark. Meet Atiqa Mir, India’s youngest karting sensation, who is set to become the first Indian female to race in the prestigious World Series Karting (WSK) Championships.

Signed by 29-time champions Babyrace, Atiqa earned her spot with a stellar test session at Italy’s famed La Conca circuit. She will now compete in the WSK Super Master Series, WSK Euro Series, and the WSK Final Cup, battling over 60 top drivers in the fiercely competitive Mini class.

“I’m super thrilled to race in WSK with Babyrace. It’s the highest level of karting I’ve ever competed in. Learning new circuits and winter racing will be a challenge, but I’m ready,” said Atiqa, her determination as sharp as the turns she’ll navigate on the global stage.

Advertisment

Also Read: Formula 1: Haas’ Laura Mueller breaks glass ceiling, becomes first female Race Engineer in history

WSK is the gold standard of karting, attracting elite talent, manufacturers, and engines from across the globe. It’s where current Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen began his journey—and now, Atiqa is blazing a similar trail.

Racing runs in Atiqa’s blood. Her father, Asif Nazir, India’s first National Karting Champion and Formula Asia Vice Champion, has been her biggest inspiration and supporter. Nazir will accompany Atiqa as she takes on the world’s best this weekend in Italy. This year will be a steep learning curve: Atiqa's father

“Atiqa’s rise to the highest level of karting is a result of her hard work and dedication,” Nazir said in an interview. “This year will be a steep learning curve, but she’s ready to adapt to new tracks and conditions.”

Advertisment