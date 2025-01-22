Laura Mueller has made history by becoming Formula 1’s first-ever female race engineer. In her new role, she will lead Haas’ engineering team for driver Esteban Ocon, who is set to debut with the team in March 2025. This achievement is a major milestone for diversity and inclusion in one of the world’s most competitive sports.

Mueller joined Haas in 2022 as a performance engineer and has since impressed the team with her hard work and dedication. She will now be Ocon’s primary point of contact on the team radio, guiding him through races. Ocon, who spent four years at Alpine, is eager to start this new chapter with Haas.

Haas' Laura Mueller becomes the first female Race Engineer in Formula 1 history 👩‍💻#F1 pic.twitter.com/DYcoui5gUR — Formula 1 (@F1) January 21, 2025

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu praised Mueller for her determination and strong work ethic, calling her the perfect match for Ocon. “She’s incredibly hardworking and focused,” Komatsu said in an interview.

Mueller’s journey in motorsport began in 2014 with an internship at Phoenix Racing in the German Supertouring Championship. She later worked with Josef Kaufmann Racing in Formula Renault 2.0, spent time in the Brazilian Stock Car Championship with Hero Motosport, and moved into endurance racing before joining Haas.

As Haas aims to improve its performance in the Constructors’ standings, Mueller’s expertise and leadership will play a key role in the team’s success.

