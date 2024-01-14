‘Maybe I’m bit old fashioned but…’ – Harmison on ‘honest chat’ with Stokes over preparation for India Tests

Former England seamer Steve Harmison opened up on chatting with current Test captain Ben Stokes after publicly criticising the team’s preparation routine for India Tests, starting on January 25 in Hyderabad.

Harmison had earlier slammed the management’s call to train in Abu Dhabi for 11 days and arriving in India just three before the start of the first Test, saying instead the team should have been in India in the first place and play practice matches, something that’d have helped the bowlers in the longer run.

After his comments went viral, Steve and Stokes chatted like old mates and professionals, as narrated by the lanky seamer, and, while the details remain private, Harmison revealed what he made clear to Stokes about his thoughts on the team’s preparation.

“I had a good chat with Ben about it. It was two people talking who have a hell of a lot of respect for each other because I played with him and saw him growing up. And I love the way he is going about things as captain. It was old mates talking openly and honestly, and it was fine. I’ve no problem with that. Ben came back to me, and I like that,” Harmison told the Daily Mail.

“What was said will remain private, but the one thing I will say is that I said to him, no matter what happens in this series, you will never hear me say, “I told you so”. I’d take no pleasure in being right about this.”

“I do stick by what I said. I would have preferred them to have more time on the ground in India, especially for the bowlers, but can I see the logic behind them going to Abu Dhabi? Of course, I can,” the former lanky seamer added.

Too late to travel to India and train

Harmison argued that there was no way England couldn’t reach India earlier and train for the series. He added that even with their ultra-attacking brand of cricket, now labelled as ‘Bazball’, facing the first ball of the seven-week-long tour in 72 hours will not help.

ALSO WATCH - Nepal's star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane jailed for eight years for rape × “Maybe I’m a bit old-fashioned, but they should have had more time in the country where they are going to play the series — certainly more than 72 hours before the first ball is bowled,” Harmison added.

