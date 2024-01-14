West Indies great Brian Lara joins Test squad as mentor ahead of curtain raiser against Australia in Adelaide

This New Year has brought some wholesome changes to Test Cricket, mainly Down Under, with veteran batter Steve Smith replacing David Warner as Australia’s new opener in whites. However, on the flip side, the West Indies batting great Brian Lara has joined the lesser-experienced touring camp as their mentor for the two Tests starting on January 17 in Adelaide.

Although Lara will work with Fox Cricket as the commentator during the Test series, he would sit and enlighten this new-look West Indies team, precisely the batting unit, with his insights during his away time from the commentary box. His presence in the dressing room will boost the confidence of a team planning to play three debutants at the Adelaide Oval.

Per the latest reports, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is sure of his playing XI, with the top-order batter Kavem Hodge, seam-bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves and pacer Shamar Joseph expected to get their Test caps.

Meanwhile, Brian’s role as the mentor is similar to that of Steve Waugh’s position, which he held during the away 2019 Ashes.

However, after going down in the Test series last summer, the visiting West Indies Team will be upbeat to cause the biggest upset of the summer, and their keeper Joshua Da Silva feels with Lara around, the group will be motivated to end their 16-Tests losing streak on the Aussie soil.

"The knowledge he has is second to none," Joshua Da Silva said on Sunday. "What he's done for the game, what he's done for West Indies cricket on his own … so just to have him around, just his presence alone speaks for itself."

"He's worked with everyone (in the current squad), he's our mentor so he's going to be helping everybody, bowlers and batters," the keeper-batter added. "He has so much experience I think everybody can learn from him."

Here is West Indies predicted playing XI for the first Test –

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach and Shamar Joseph

Meanwhile, the Gabba in Brisbane will host the second Test starting January 25.