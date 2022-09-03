Max Verstappen outpaces Charles Leclerc to pick up pole position at his home Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen put on an extremely impressive performance in his home Grand Prix, managing to overcome the challenge presented by his fellow drivers to clinch pole position for the 2022 edition of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was merely 0.021s behind the home favourite as he himself attempted to wrest pole position out of Verstappen's hands.

However, Verstappen, who produced an extremely impressive final lap at the Zandvoort circuit, was just too fast for the Italian to catch as he edged past him with the finest of margins.

The celebrations of the home fans were seemingly just loud enough to drown out the debilitating noise of techno music and the F1 cars themselves when their compatriot and championship leader raced past the finish line to solidify his position on the first row.

It is interesting to note that Leclerc had the leading time and was looking to outdo himself in the final lap. However, a slick middle sector helped Verstappen lay claim to the fourth pole of the season.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were followed by the Prancing Horse's second driver Carlos Sainz in P3. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, could only muster up P4.

Max Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, divided Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russel by picking up the fifth spot with the fledgling Silver Arrows driver picking up P6.

Verstappen had managed to make his way to the top step in last year's edition of the Dutch Grand Prix while King Willem-Alexander was in attendance. The Dutchman will aim to replicate the same result this time around.