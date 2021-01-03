Mauricio Pochettino appointed as Paris Saint-Germain head coach

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have officially appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their head coach on Saturday. The Argentine immediately vowed to "to win with style".

Also read: Spurs star Son Heung-min scores 100 goals for the club

The French club took to their website announced the news and said that Pochettino had signed a contract until June 30, 2022, with an option for an additional year.

"PSG are one of the biggest clubs in the world," the 48-year-old told the club's TV channel. "So it's not only important to win but to win with style." However, he added: "Discipline is important, respect, friendship between the players but also all the staff."

Also read: Pope recalls meeting Maradona, says ‘he was a poet on field’

Pochettino has played for the club from 2001 to 2003 and said: "This club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes."

"I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world's most talented players," Pochettino said, adding he would do his utmost "to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved."

French club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday officially confirmed the sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel, who was with the Ligue 1 giants since July 2018.

"After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, Paris Saint-Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel's contract," the French giants announced in a statement.