Spurs star Son Heung-min scores 100 goals for the club

Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung-min scored his 100th goal for his club after scoring a goal against Leeds on Saturday. Mourinho's side ended their winless run after beating Leeds 3-0 and jumping third on the Premier League.

Son also set up the third with a corner headed in by Toby Alderweireld five minutes into the second half.

The South Korean benefited with a partnership with Harry Kane combining now for 16 goals in as many league games this season. England striker Harry Kane took the club ahead in the first half by scoring a penalty. Kane sent in the cross that Son ran to the near-post to meet and he clipped a shot inside the post in the 43rd.

It is Son's sixth season with the London-based club where the South Korean scored 100 goals for Spurs.

Leeds, which had won three of its last four games, is 11th in the standings in its first season back in the top division after 16 years.