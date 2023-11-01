Matthew Hayden wouldn't coach Australia after the way Justin Langer was treated

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has outrightly rejected any coaching stint with the men's national team following the controversial exit of close friend and colleague Justin Langer as the head coach.

Langer was unceremoniously sacked from his position after he had a falling out with the players and the board. Hayden said he was unwilling to partake in such scenarios which might come up if he became the coach.

“I wouldn’t (coach Australia), no. After Justin and his treatment, I wouldn’t have any part of trying to coach Australia because I just don’t feel that’s something I would enjoy," said Hayden.

"I really love Australian cricket, and I really love broadcasting on the current cricket team. I think they’re a magnificent team, but in terms of an investment, no, it’s not something that I’d even consider."

Langer's unceremonious exit

Langer took over the reins of the Australian team following the 'Sandpaper Gate' which disgraced the reputation of Australian cricket worldwide. Following the appointment, not only did the Australian team have some of their reputation restored but it also enjoyed a period of relative success.

The team won its first T20 World Cup and thrashed England 4-0 during the 2021-22 home Ashes series. However, owing to what Langer described as 'bulls*** politics', he was forced to part ways with the job.

Hayden's refusal to lead Australia also stems from the fact that none of the positions across different verticals of the board had any former players.

“What’s quite interesting is that there’s not a former great that is actually at the helm of Australian cricket. Not one,” said Hayden.

“Not as a chairman of selectors, not as a coach, not as a board director. At no layer is there leadership that’s got a former great player of Australian cricket operating within that team unit," he added.

Notably, Hayden has previous coaching experience as he was part of the Pakistan backroom staff for the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups when the team made it to the semi-finals and finals, respectively.

Hayden and Langer had a phenomenal partnership in Test cricket at the top of the order. In 113 innings, spanning a six-year period, the duo amassed 5,655 runs at an average of 51.88 - making it the second-best partnership ever, behind Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes.