ODI World Cup 2023: 'They're hoping rather than..,' says Matthew Hayden after Australia's loss vs South Africa

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden lambasted the Pat Cummins-led team after they lost their second match in a row in the ODI World Cup 2023. Australia, on October 12, lost by 134 runs against South Africa in Lucknow. They had lost their first match of the tournament as well - by seven wickets against India.

Hayden pointed out that 'Australia haven't laid out the vision for this tournament' and 'they are hoping rather than understanding' at this point of time.

"Australia have won this tournament five times and that's an enormous effort and achievement for generations. But right now, there's a great sense of how are Australia going to win a game during this World Cup. It's had a very slow start, tad selection changes already and that for me just means that the vision or the map of how Australia are going about this tournament has not been really laid out," said Hayden.

"It is almost hoping rather than understanding and knowing exactly the strength of its team and that starts right at the top. There's been great captains overs the years and Pat (Cummins) is also one of those and has the ability but they need to step up right now." he added.

Hayden also said that it's really on Pat Cummins to change things around for Australia in the World Cup at this point of time.

"Pat cane be one of those Australian captains (World Cup winners) but at this stage it is really on him," he said.

"So, solid vision for Australian cricket and in this tournament and then it's just about having great execution with both bat and ball in hand and not waiting for the competition but making the competition and creating that within yourself as well," Hayden concluded.

Australia next play against Pakistan on October 20 and the result could make or break their campaign.

