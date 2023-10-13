ODI World Cup 2023: 'We're trying,' says Australia skipper Pat Cummins after horror loss against South Africa

Australia slumped to their second defeat in a row in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 as they lost against South Africa by 134 runs on October 12 in Lucknow. This is their biggest loss in terms of runs in the ODI World Cups - a tournament which they have won five times - the most by any team.

Chasing 312, Australia folded out for 177 and skipper Pat Cummins acknowledged that they have 'got to try and find a way in all conditions.'

"I think if we want to be challenging, you [have] got to try and find a way in all conditions, and that's for the bowlers try and take wickets and for the batters try and score runs," Cummins told the broadcaster after the loss.

"Probably not much needs to be said [to my team-mates] tonight. I think everyone's hurting. We've got a few days and the next game's here as well. So we'll group and regroup...everyone's hurting. So we're trying to make amends."

When asked about what went wrong for them, Cummins said that it's not one thing where they went wrong but agreed that there are a few things which they have to tidy up.

"I wouldn't say it's one thing [where Australia went wrong]," he said. "Maybe they [South Africa] got a few more than we would have liked. And obviously 177 is off the mark as well. So yeah, it's a few things we need to tidy up."

There were, however, a couple of contentious DRS calls (Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis) during the Australian innings which didn't go their way but the batters still didn't look comfortable at all.

Australia had lost the first game against India by seven wickets in Chennai before the South Africa match. They currently are ninth among the ten teams on the points table. They next play against Pakistan on October 20 and the result of that match can make or break their campaign.

