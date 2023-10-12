ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock relishes playing against Australia, says 'we played to our strengths'

South Africa’s star man Quinton de Kock showed his class in the ODI World Cup once again as he helped his side to a massive win against Australia on Thursday (Oct 12). The contest played in Lucknow saw the Proteas run away winners by 134 runs as De Kock smashed back-to-back to tons in the World Cup. His 109-run knock saw the Proteas with two wins in two while piling pressure on Australia who have now lost four consecutive matches in the World Cup, having also lost twice in the tail-end of the 2019 campaign. A second successive #CWC23 ton helps Quinton de Kock win the @aramco #POTM ⚡#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/EJicL7lRQ7 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 12, 2023 × De Kock leads from the front

"A great win for the boys, assessed conditions well, played accordingly, stuck to our strengths, and came out on top. They were potent up front, so we assessed our scoring options,” De Kock said in the post-match.

“Definitely thought it was above-par, seen from the Lucknow team it gets harder at night and it did prove that. It was sweaty and humid, but the bowlers bowled with intensity, didn't give them a sniff up front,” he added.

What happened in the match?

South Africa got the better of Australia in the traditional World Cup rivalry with De Kock being the center of attraction. He smashed back-to-back tons in the World Cup that saw the Proteas put 311/7 on the board. Aiden Markram was also on the show as he put on 56 runs with the bat while Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets with the ball. Australia showed little resistance with the bat as they were bowled out for 177 with Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring with 46.

South Africa will next take on qualifiers Netherlands in their next match on Tuesday (Oct 17) in Dharamshala while Australia will look to bounce back having lost back-to-back World Cup games. They will take on former champions Sri Lanka on Monday, who in turn have lost their opening two matches at the marquee event.

