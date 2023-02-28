Sachin Tendulkar to receive a life-sized statue at iconic Wankhede Stadium, Master Blaster reacts - WATCH

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar remains one of the biggest names in world cricket. Despite retiring from international cricket in late 2013, his name continues to make heads turn as the Mumbaikar remains a fan-favourite across the globe and is worshipped in India. Tendulkar had a glorious run in international cricket, ending with 34,000 runs and 100 hundreds along with winning the ODI World Cup with Team India in 2011. Now, as per a report, he is set to have a life-sized statue at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The MCA president Amol Kale stated that it will be the first statue at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. He revealed that it will be a small gesture of gratitude from the association towards Tendulkar for his overall contribution to Indian cricket. In addition, he revealed that they got the green signal from the legendaryc cricketer for having the life-sized statue erected at the Wankhede.

Kale told The Indian Express, “It will be the first statue in Wankhede Stadium, we will decide where it will be placed. He (Tendulkar) is a Bharat Ratna and everyone knows what he has done for cricket. As he turns 50 (on April 24), it will be a small token of appreciation from the MCA. I spoke to him three weeks ago and his consent was received,” Kale told the publication.

Tendulkar also reacted to receiving the life-sized statue at his home ground. In an interaction with ANI, he said, "Pleasant surprise. My career started here. It was a journey with unbelievable memories. Best moment of my career came here when we won 2011 World Cup..."

On his life-size statue being erected inside Wankhede stadium by MCA, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says, "Pleasant surprise. My career started here. It was a journey with unbelievable memories. Best moment of my career came here when we won 2011 World Cup..."