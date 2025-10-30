/Massive blow to India as Iyer ruled out for remainder of 2025, doubtful for 2026 T20 WC – Report

Shreyas Iyer continues to make headlines in Indian Cricket, lately for injuring himself and subsequently falling in a tight spot for any foreseeable cricketing action. While Iyer continues to recover from a rib cage injury he sustained during the final ODI against Australia in Sydney, the latest report suggests a gloomy future for the newly appointed One-Day vice-captain. Following suffering a ruptured spleen, as confirmed by the BCCI in an official statement, Iyer underwent a medical procedure to stop internal bleeding caused by it, ruling him out of all cricket action for the remainder of this year.

According to RevSportz, Iyer is ruled out of all competitive cricket for the next two months, which will also exclude him from India’s next ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to start late next month. Although he isn’t currently part of the T20I team, his absence from the 2026 T20 World Cup conversation could also hurt the Men in Blue; however, according to reports, he may also miss the multi-team event due to a lack of cricketing action leading up to it. Even if he recovers (in time) within the assumed period, he could feature in the New Zealand ODIs early next year.



However, should he miss New Zealand ODIs, his next India assignment could be the away white-ball tour of England in July 2026.

Iyer thanks fans in a social media post

Since suffering this horrific injury, Iyer has been hospitalised in Sydney, with his near and dear ones, including one of his family members, supporting him throughout this recovery process. Currently out of the ICU, Iyer posted a grateful social media message on Thursday, thanking fans for their constant support, while also updating everyone on his status.



“I'm currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received- it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,” Iyer wrote on his X handle.