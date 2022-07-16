Marcus Rashford explains why he 'hates' bitter rivals Liverpool more than Manchester City

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has weighed in on the age-old debate of who is the bigger rival for the Red Devils between Manchester City and Liverpool.

The United star, who had an indifferent last season, remarked that it was the rivalry with the Merseyside club that felt much more. Rashford attributed this 'bitter' rivalry to the history that the Reds possess. As for the blue half of Manchester, Rashford stated that he didn't have a lot of reasons to not like them.

"Liverpool. I don't like Liverpool and City. Obviously, Liverpool have history so it is a bit more bitter but, with City, it's like you don't like them but you don't really have a massive reason not to like them. You just grow up and it's two Manchester sides, one wears light blue and one wears red. But the rivalry with Liverpool, it feels much more." said Rashford.

Their fans can take away the game from you: Marcus Rashford

When quizzed about the ground he likes or dislikes playing at, Rashford picked Anfield, Liverpool's home stadium, where opposition teams have to often endure a nightmarish and loud atmosphere.

"Liverpool is like both. Their fans can take the game away from you. If you let them, they can take it away from you. My first game at Anfield, I almost got sent off straight away and I'm not a malicious player - I wouldn't try and hurt someone on purpose." said the striker.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been two of the most decorated English clubs. However, the last few seasons have seen the rivalry being a little lop-sided as Jurgen Klopp's men have gained an advantage.

Last season, the Reds had thrashed United nine-nil on aggregate with Old Trafford getting emptied at half-time. After an agonizing season where United only managed to gain Europa League football, there has been a cleanup of sorts at the club.

There has been a change in coaching personnel with Dutch and former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag joining the squad. Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia have been the two signings with a couple of other names also set to join the squad.

United have started on a promising note this year as the team comprehensively defeated Liverpool in the pre-season friendly to win the Bangkok Centenary Cup. The two clubs play their first derby of the season in August and Rashford, a born and bred Manchester lad will look to shine yet again.

