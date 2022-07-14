EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool great Sami Hyypia dwells on Md Salah, rivalry with Man City ahead of new EPL season

Liverpool was thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United in an exhibition match held at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday (July 12). Despite the defeat, the Jurgen Klopp-led club still remains one of the strongest contenders for winning the forthcoming EPL season.

Liverpool is currently in Singapore where they next play Crystal Palace, in an exhibition match, at the National Stadium on Thursday (July 14). Ahead of the EPL season 2022/23, The Reds' former captain and a legend of the club Sami Hyypia opined on Mohamed Salah's extension, thrashing at the hands of new-look Manchester United in Bangkok, team's strengths and rivalry with Man City.

Sami, a former club captain who was part of Liverpool's victorious Champions League campaign in 2004-05, interacted with WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo and shared insights on many aspects. Firstly, he played down Liverpool's 4-0 loss vs Man United and said, "Yeah, everyone knows how big the rivalry is. I won't be too worried about the result. Everyone knows the circumstances under which we played. At United, there is a new manager. He wants to be successful straightaway so these friendlies are more important for him. I won't be too worried about this loss. I am sure Liverpool will be ready once the Premier League starts."

Regarding Mohamed Salah, Hyypia lavished huge praise on the 30-year-old Egyptian footballer and said, "He is a great player. One of the best players. He has shown that for many years. I'm glad he is staying here at Liverpool. When he performs like that, it is good for him as well as Liverpool. When Salah came on (in Bangkok), it looked like he had trained for a long long time. His fitness isn't a concern. He came from a holiday. Maybe that was more of a mental holiday. But, he seemed to be in good shape."

32 clean sheets in 63 games last season. Thus, without a doubt, a lot of Liverpool's success boils down to their defence and goalkeeper. In this regard, Hyypia said, "It is a great record. That department is well-equipped at the moment. We had a bit of a problem last year, with the central defence's injury, but now that department is sorted. Allison (Becker) is a world-class goalkeeper and he saved us many times last season. He made game-winning saves. In every department, maybe we are better than last season. I know Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich but when a player wants to leave you can't force him to stay. If they aren't happy, so move on. Overall, even in that department, we are well-equipped."

It seems to be a two-horse race -- between Liverpool vs Man City -- for the top-two berth in the upcoming EPL season as well. Commenting on this, the 48-year-old veteran told, "I don't know if it is the biggest rivalry. There is a rivalry then it is all about good recruitment. It means a great atmosphere has been created. Each player knows his role. That has been great to see. The scouting department has also been great for Liverpool. They have been spot-on. They are doing an important job. It looks great. I don't think next season there will be anyone to challenge those two (Man City and Liverpool). Chelsea, and Arsenal would want to be in a position where Man City are, however, I don't think they will challenge them both."

Liverpool will look to go the distance and end with the EPL championship after ending second in the last edition. They begin their campaign versus Fulham on August 6.