/March Madness Final, UConn vs Michigan: Wolverines end title drought with 69-63 win over Huskies

The Michigan Wolverines are the NCAA Division I men's basketball national champions. The Wolverines beat the Connecticut Huskies 69-63 to win their first national championship title in men's basketball since 1989 on Monday (Apr 6) in Indianapolis. With the win, the Wolverines culminated their season which they dominated throughout with 31-3 record in regular season. They had also won all the tournament games by double-digit margin before the title game. Michigan's junior-year guard Elliot Cadeau, who scored 19 points in the final, was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player as well. He averaged 16 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in the final two games.

Michigan aim be 'greatest ever'

After the win, the players and the coach was equally enthusiastic to end the title drought which lasted for over 35 years in the program history. Yaxel Lendeborg, who played not at his 100% fitness level, said after the win: "We are the best team in college basketball and we wanna be one of the greats ever."

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At half-time, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson talked to Lendeborg and he revealed: "I feel awful; I feel super weak right now," but continue to give his all for the team.

"It still doesn’t feel real," Wolverines head coach Dusty May said during the trophy presentation. "These guys have done it all year."

"It just feels great being able to do this with the people I love,” Cadeau also added about his performance. "Nobody cared about stats the entire season, nobody cared about anything but winning."

Huskies' dream to become dynasty ends

Connecticut had won two championships in the last four years and the win against Michigan would have made them winners three out of four time - officially a dynasty. The Huskies, however, couldn't stand before the physical game of Michigan. Connecticut could only manage 16 free throws compared to Michigan's 28 and inside the paint, the Huskies managed only 22 points compared to the Wolverines' 36.