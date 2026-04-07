/Aussie golfer Jason Day syampathises and calls Tiger Woods 'selfish' after car crash

Australia's ace golfer Jason Day has sympathised with Tiger Woods after American golfer latest trouble. Woods has reportedly checked into a rehab in Switzerland after crashing his car near his Jupiter Island home in Florida on March 27. He was later arrested on charges of Driving Under Influence (DUI) which he has challenged in the court of law. Day, nonetheless, finds it a bit 'selfish' that Woods put himself and others in the harm's way but acknowledged missing him at the course for the year's first major - Augusta Masters - which stars April 9. Woods has decided to not take part in the tournament after announcing that 'he's stepping away for full recovery.'

Jason Day sympathises with Tiger Woods after car crash

Day, speaking to reporters after practice on Monday (Apr 6) at Augusta National, was sad by 'hero's' downfall and said: "It just shows the human element and the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction."

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"He’s not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He’s had 25 to 30 something surgeries and, when you’re going through that many procedures, it’s painful coming out of those procedures. I’ve had procedures done and I typically try and stay away from all that stuff because I just know that ... painkillers, there can potentially be a downfall to it," the former number 1 player added.

"It’s unfortunate. The only thing that I don’t understand is that it’s a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way, as well," noted Day.