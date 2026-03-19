/March Madness 2026 | Fill you brackets now - Check all teams, First Round match-ups, full schedule and more

The First Four have been decided and the March Madness 2026 is here. 64 NCCA Division 1 men's basketball teams will be fighting it out for the national championship in the final set to be played on April 6. A total of 63 games will be played to decide the ultimate winner among 64 teams, 16 each from East, West, Midwest, and South. Here's everything you need to know about March Madness 2026:

When does March Madness 2026 start?

March Madness 2026 starts with first round games scheduled on Thursday (Mar 19) - Friday (Mar 20). The second round follows shortly after on Saturday (Mar 21) - Sunday (Mar 22). After the first two rounds, 32 teams will advance to the Sweet 16 round.

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What is the deadline to fill March Madness 2026 bracket?

The March Madness 2026 bracket can be filled on official NCAA wesbite by 9 am Pacific Daylight Time. All the match results are to filled in the bracket including the winner of the national championship game to complete the process.

What after first two rounds?

Four teams each from East, West, Midwest, and South enter Sweet 16 round which will be played on March 26-27. Eight teams advance to the next round, four each from every zone, in Elite Eight which is set to be played on March 28-29.

After battling it out in Elite Eight, Final Four round or semifinals will be played on April 4 and the National Championship game is set for April 6.

What are the First Round match-ups?

A total of 32 games will be played in the First Round (Round of 64) of March Madness 2026. Below are all the First Round match-ups from March Madness 2026:

Thursday, March 19 (Round of 64)

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) TCU

(4) Nebraska vs. (13) Troy

(6) Louisville vs. (11) South Florida

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) High Point

(1) Duke vs. (16) Siena

(5) Vanderbilt vs. (12) McNeese

(3) Michigan State vs. (14) North Dakota State

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Hawai'i

(6) North Carolina vs. (11) VCU

(1) Michigan vs. Howard

(6) BYU vs. Texas

(7) Saint Mary's vs. (10) Texas A&M

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Penn

(8) Georgia vs. (9) Saint Louis

(3) Gonzaga vs. (14) Kennesaw State

(2) Houston vs. (15) Idaho

Friday, March 20 (Round of 64)