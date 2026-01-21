/Ex-Barcelona captain and goalkeeper Ter Stegen joins Girona on loan

Barcelona goalkeeper and former captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has joined La Liga side Girona on loan until the end of the season, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday (Jan 20). The German international fell behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny at Barcelona since returning from injury. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just months away, Ter Stegen must make regular appearances for his new team to press his case for Germany at the tournament.

"Today is my last day this season with my team-mates and the staff at Barcelona, and I truly have mixed feelings," wrote Ter Stegen on Instagram. "So many memories and emotions are running through me right now. For nearly 12 years, this club and especially this locker room, has been my home."

Barca coach Hansi Flick had confirmed the news earlier in a news conference ahead of the team's Champions League clash at Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

"This morning, Marc said that he is going to Girona," said Flick. "I think Marc is a fantastic goalkeeper. We decided (to go a) different (way) for the future for the club, and I think it was the right decision. But I wish him all the best because he is a fantastic goalkeeper.

"Maybe we see him in the German national team in the World Cup. (My) Fingers are crossed for this, and I think he has good chances."

Ter Stegen, who joined Barca from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, has won six La Liga titles at the Camp Nou and the Champions League once, among other silverware.

The goalkeeper missed much of last season with a severe knee injury, leading to Barca bringing Szczesny out of retirement to take his place. Another injury kept Ter Stegen out of action for much of the current campaign, in which he has made only one appearance.

Ter Stegen did not travel to Prague, where Barca are aiming to secure a top-eight finish in the league phase of the Champions League. Barcelona is also without the suspended Lamine Yamal for Wednesday's match, which will take place in sub-zero conditions.

"The good thing is that (the players) have to run because it's warmer," joked Flick.