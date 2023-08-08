Manoj Tiwary reverses domestic retirement decision, to play in 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season for Bengal

Former India cricketer and politician Manoj Tiwary has decided to reverse his domestic retirement decision on Tuesday, August 8. The decision comes five days after he had decided to hang his boots from all formats of the game, including both domestic and international circuits. He will now feature in the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy as they try to end their drought for the domestic championship. He, however, has not reversed his decision on international retirement having remained out of favour.

Tiwary reverses decision

"Raj da [Ganguly] convinced me to continue playing [in the Ranji Trophy] for one more year and I should leave while on the field. So I thought about it. I spoke to my wife, and she convinced me too,” Tiwary said while sitting alongside Cricket Association of Bengal President Snehasish Ganguly at a press meet at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"She reminded me that I was the captain when Bengal reached the Ranji Trophy final last year. And then Raj da spoke to me, I thought about it and decided to come back. A lot of fans also wrote to me and asked me to reconsider my decision."

Tiwary was instrumental in Bengal’s recent run in the Ranji Trophy where he almost ended the state’s 33-year drought for the title. Bengal lost in the final to Saurashtra in the final where Tiwary was the captain. He played a 68-run knock in the second innings of the match, but could not avoid the disappointment of loss.

15 international caps

In a brief international career, Tiwary represented India in 12 ODI matches and three T20Is scoring 302 runs. He was part of the Indian team that won the Commonwealth Bank series under MS Dhoni in 2008 and was an outside contender to be in the squad for the ODI World Cup in 2011. He last played for India in 2015 during the Zimbabwe tour having missed out on yet another World Cup in the same year.

During his time with Bengal, Tiwary was runner-up in the Ranji Trophy on four occasions and scored 9908 runs in 141 matches with a best of unbeaten 303. He will now have the opportunity to complete 10,000 runs in first-class cricket.

