Cricket's new code of laws for 2022 include 'Mankad', use of saliva, dogs invading pitch

From the use of saliva to shine the ball to the 'Mankad' method of dismissing batters, New Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced its new code of Laws for 2022, which will come into force from October 1.

The Lord's-based MCC has been the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787. MCC said that the changes are intended to shape the game of cricket as it "should be played".

Here are some significant changes announced by MCC:

'Mankad'

As per the new rules, cricketers will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball. On the other hand, 'Mankad' method of dismissing batters will not be listed under unfair play in new laws.

The 'Mankad' method is one of the most controversial ways of dismissing a batter, with people debating over its usage considering the spirit of the game. It is used rarely but entirely permissible.

No saliva

MCC has also put a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball. Apart from saliva, sweat has also been used by the cricketers for years to help bowlers generate more movement in the air as it travels towards batters.

However, the new laws make permanent a ban on applying saliva to the ball due to health reasons. The ban was, however, implemented when men's cricket resumed after a coronavirus (COVID-19) suspension in July 2020.

"The new laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball," the MCC said in a statement.

"Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball."

Replacement players

As per MCC, the replacements are to be treated as if they were the player they replaced, inheriting any sanctions or dismissals that the player has done in that match.

Batters returning when caught

When a batter is out caught, the new batter shall come in at the end the striker was at, which means to face the next ball (unless it is the end of an over).

Dead ball

The delivery will be called a dead ball if either side is disadvantaged by a person, animal or another object within the field of play. MCC said, "From a pitch invader to a dog running onto the field, sometimes there is outside interference – if this is the case, and it has a material impact on the game, the umpires will call and signal Dead ball."

Bowler throwing towards striker’s end before delivery

As per the new laws, if a bowler throws the ball in an attempt to run out the striker before entering their delivery stride, it will now be a dead ball. This is an extremely rare scenario, which has until now been called a no-ball.