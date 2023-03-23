Manchester United, Wolves charged by FA for misconduct; can respond to charges until Monday

Premier League outfits Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been charged by the Football Federation (FA) of England after both were found guilty of misconduct. United who beat Fulham in their FA Cup clash were alleged to have failed to control their players while the London club had two players and their manager Marco Silva sent off. Wolves were also charged for failing to control their players in their Premier League defeat to Leeds in a relegation dogfight.

United charged for misconduct

“It’s alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.

“Manchester United FC has until Monday 27 March to respond,” a statement released by FA read.

There was chaos in the final 15 minutes of the FA Cup quarterfinal clash as Willian was sent off for handling the ball and denying a goal for United at Old Trafford. In an angry rant, United players were seen confronting referee Chris Kavanagh while Alexander Mitrovic and Marco Silva on the touchline were also given their marching orders.

Wolves also charged

In a separate incident, Wolves were also charged for failing to control their players as they lost 2-4 at home to Leeds United. The Midlands club has been in great form under new coach Julen Lopetegui but were seen struggling.

Crysencio Summerville seemed to foul Adama Traore in the build-up to Rodrigo's strike, but after checking the pitch side monitor referee Michael Salisbury decided the goal would stand.

"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC has been charged following an incident in the 98th minute of its Premier League game against Leeds United on Saturday 18 March.

"It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its players and/or technical area occupants do not behave in a way which is improper towards an assistant referee and the fourth official. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC has until Monday 27 March to respond."

Both clubs will have until Monday to respond while majority of the players will be involved in international action with their national sides.

