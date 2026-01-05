Manchester United have sacked their Portuguese coach, Ruben Amorim, according to reports. Manchester United are currently sixth in the table with 31 points from 20 games so far this season. Manchester United, in a statement, said, “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly decided that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”

Why has Ruben Amorim been sacked?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ruben Amorim was let go after a meeting on Monday (January 5) morning with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada, Manchester United's CEO, where he was informed that his contract was being terminated. Currently, Manchester United are sitting in sixth place in the standings after a 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday (January 4).

When was Ruben Amorim appointed as Manchester United manager?