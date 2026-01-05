Manchester United have sacked their Portuguese coach, Ruben Amorim, according to reports. Manchester United are currently sixth in the table with 31 points from 20 games so far this season. Manchester United, in a statement, said, “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly decided that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”
Why has Ruben Amorim been sacked?
Ruben Amorim was let go after a meeting on Monday (January 5) morning with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada, Manchester United's CEO, where he was informed that his contract was being terminated. Currently, Manchester United are sitting in sixth place in the standings after a 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday (January 4).
When was Ruben Amorim appointed as Manchester United manager?
Following that match, a visibly frustrated Amorim made a bold statement in his post-game press conference, asserting his role as the team's manager, not just its coach. He also addressed the scouting department and sporting director, urging them to fulfill their responsibilities. In the lead-up to the game, Amorim had hinted at dissatisfaction behind the scenes, particularly with his recent comments regarding the club’s transfer strategy, which he refused to clarify. Appointed in November 2024, Amorim guided the team to the Europa League final in May, where Tottenham Hotspur defeated them. However, the team finished a disappointing 15th in the Premier League last season.