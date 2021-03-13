Manchester United open contract talks with Eric Bailly, reveals Solksjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday revealed that the club have opened talks with defender Eric Bailly over an extension to his current contract.

The injury-plagued Ivorian defender has featured in only 100 matches since joining Manchester United in 2016. He was former manager Jose Mourinho's first signing for the club, but the 26-year-old has struggled to make a consistent run in the team because of injuries.

Solskjaer is keen to extend the central defender's stay at the club, with his current contract expiring in June.

“We have started talking to Eric and Eric’s representatives,” Solskjaer said. "Eric is keeping fitter for longer. He is getting more robust. "You can see his performances as well – I have been very happy with him.

"His playing style has made him lose too many games because 100 games, that’s not enough for the period that he has been here."

This season, Bailly has played just eight matches in the Premier League. He last started for the Red Devils in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on March 3.