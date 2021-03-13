Angel Di Maria extends Paris Saint Germain contract until 2022: Club

Argentina and Paris Saint Germain star Angel Di Maria on Friday signed a one-year extension with French giants keeping him in the club until June 2022, defending Ligue 1 champs announced.

According to the statement released by Paris Saint Germain, the deal included the option for an extra season.

The 33-year-old winger joined the French club in 2015 after a bad spell with Manchester United. Di Maria has also played with Real Madrid, Benfica and Rosario Central.

However, Paris Saint Germain's main focus is to extend the contracts of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, whose deals are set to expire at the end of next season.

The Qatar-owned club this week ousted Barcelona to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, while they currently sit second in Ligue 1, two points behind leaders Lille.

The French Giants moved into the quarterfinals in the UEFA Champions League after beating Barcelona 5-2 (aggregate score) in the Round of 16.