Manchester Test: ‘Sir Jadeja’ joins Sir Gary Sobers with all-round show in UK, scripts history

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has done his bit to enter the record books during the Manchester Test against England. The ace cricketer has been in brilliant touch with the bat this series, scoring multiple fifties, while playing several handy knocks. Being the most-capped Indian player on the team sheet, Jadeja brought his experience into this series, helping India push for a draw at Old Trafford. Although his wickets column has looked gloomy, there’s no doubt about his batting in the four contested matches thus far. During day five of the ongoing Test, he joined former West Indies great Sir Gary Sobers on two lists.

Jadeja was Team India’s highest wicket-taker in the first innings, returning with four to his name. He followed it up with a magnificent half-century in the second innings, with his fellow all-rounder Washington Sundar also completing his. Their partnership (100 and counting) weathered challenging day five batting conditions in Manchester, as the pair played through the second session, with India leading by 11 runs.

However, his second-inning knock saw him become only the third all-rounder to score more than 1000 runs and pick up 30-plus wickets in another country. While Sobers leads the chart, having scored 1820 runs and picking up 62 wickets in England, former English all-rounder Wilfred Rhodes was the second to do so, scoring 1032 runs and picking up 42 wickets playing Down Under. India’s Jadeja is only the third player ever and the first Indian to do so, having completed over 1030 runs (and counting) and 34 Test wickets in the UK.



Jadeja also equalled Sobers’ record for hitting the most fifties by a batter batting at number six or lower in a Test series in England. His latest fifty saw him go equal with perhaps the greatest all-rounder of all time (5) on this list. While Sobers has five fifties in eight innings (at that order), Jadeja also has as many in the same number of outings in the UK. He, however, is likely to play the next Test at the Oval, with a chance to go past the Caribbean legend.

