Shubman Gill cannot stop scoring runs, but it hasn’t helped India much on this tour. The newly-appointed Indian Test skipper tore record books with his fourth hundred in as many games against England this time, equalling Sunil Gavaskar and Sir Donald Bradman’s tally of most centuries by a captain in a Test series. With one more game left in this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Gill has a chance to break more records that have stood the test of time. He, however, got out just after hitting 103 on day five of the Manchester Test, allowing the hosts to make a comeback in this game and push for a series win at Old Trafford.

The final day in Manchester began with Gill and KL Rahul grabbing all attention. Given the playing conditions get challenging on day five, Gill and Rahul had plenty riding on their shoulders, and although they did well early on, even surviving some close calls, a peach from English captain Ben Stokes broke the stand, sending Rahul packing on 90, trapped in the front.

All-rounder Washington Sundar joined his skipper in the middle, with team batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hinting at injured Rishabh Pant’s availability on day five should he be needed. For as good a batter he is, Sundar stood his ground, helping Gill execute his plan of keeping India safeguarded in this game.



Though neither the new ball nor the new ball quicks troubled Gill, whose defence was as solid as his run tally, a Jaffa from Jofra Archer removed him shortly after he notched up his fourth hundred of the series. That was a heartbreaking moment for India, as they lost two of their best batters; even considering India doesn’t have a fully fit Pant to see this day through, they are under pressure to save this game, with only two sessions remaining.

