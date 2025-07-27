/Jadeja greater all rounder than Stokes, says Kapil Dev, hails him as 'better performer'

In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar test series between India and England, the balance in the fourth Test match seems to be tilted in favour of the English players as India trail England by 137 runs in the second innings and will have to bat entire day to save the Test match being played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. There has been some exceptional performances from the English batsmen, including from allrounder Ben Stokes to take England to such a comfortable position.

Stokes has scored 141 runs and taken 5 wickets in the first innings of the fourth Test match, acquiring immense praise for his performance from senior players, including cricket fans across the world.

However, there is a cricketing great who thinks otherwise. Former India captain Kapil Dev, while speaking at a Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event on Saturday, July 26, said Stokes was not the best all-rounder of his generation and hailed India's Ravindra Jadeja as the best.

"I don't want to compare. Stokes is a good all-rounder, but I still feel Jadeja is ahead. He is performing far better," said the former India captain.

Statistically speaking, Stokes has scored 7000 runs in his Test career so far and has claimed 200 wickets, which is way ahead than Ravindra Jadeja's s 3697 runs and 326 wickets. However, Jadeja ranks above Stokes for Kapil dev for his "performance.

Kapil Dev backs Gills captaincy

Kapil Dev also spoke on Shubman Gill's captaincy after being asked about the skipper's bowling changes and the criticism he received for it.

Backing the young India captain the former all-rounder said, “Give him time. This is his first series; he will commit mistakes, and there will be many positives over the period of time, he will learn."

“This is a young team, they are getting the opportunity to play, and in the coming days, these players will win. Any new team in the world takes time to adjust,” he added.

