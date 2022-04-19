Man Utd, Liverpool fans to hold a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo following demise of his baby boy

In an incredible gesture, Manchester United and Liverpool fans will unite to pay a heartfelt tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following the tragic loss of his newborn son. United and Liverpool fans will unite to hold a minute's applause for Ronaldo during the clash between the two sides in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

Liverpool and Manchester United share one of the greatest rivalries in English football but the two arch-rivals have decided to unite for a great cause. The fans of both teams will showcase the gesture during the seventh minute of the clash at the Anfield. The applause will be held in the seventh minute keeping Ronaldo's iconic shirt number in mind.

Ronaldo had taken to social media on Monday (April 18) to share the tragic news of the passing away of his son in an emotional post. The Portuguese international is all set to miss the game against Liverpool and will not be on the field to acknowledge the gesture from the two sets of fans as he remains with his family in the difficult phase.

Manchester United released an official statement confirming the gesture in solidarity by the two sets of fans. United revealed the idea was originally suggested by the Liverpool fans and that despite sharing an intense rivalry on the field the two clubs have a deep-rooted respect for each other which will be highlighted by the great gesture.

"A fan-led minute’s applause will be held in the seventh minute of the game in a tribute to the Portuguese striker and his partner Georgina, after they announced the loss of their new-born baby boy on Monday," said Manchester United in a statement.

"Messages of support from across the football world are continually flooding in on social media and everybody’s thoughts are with the Ronaldo family right now. While United and Liverpool share English football's greatest rivalry, there is a deep-rooted respect held between the two clubs and that will be highlighted by the minute’s applause, which was initially suggested by fans of the Merseyside team," the club added.

It will be a crucial clash for both Liverpool and Manchester United at the Anfield. While the hosts will be looking to go past leaders Manchester City with a win, United will be aiming to stay put in the race for top four with a crucial three points.