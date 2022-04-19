EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo to skip Manchester United-Liverpool clash after death of his newborn son

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Premier League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday following the death of his newborn son. The Portuguese star on Monday evening also revealed the birth of a baby girl with partner Georgina Rodriguez, with the pair previously stating that they had been expecting twins. He further asked for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family`s request for privacy," Manchester United in a statement said.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of baby boy, shares emotional post

Everybody at Manchester United and indeed the football world is sending love to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, after the club legend made a heart-breaking announcement. Writing on social media, Cristiano gave this tragic update: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."