Malaysia mulls hosting 'downsized' 2026 Commonwealth Games after Victoria's withdrawal

Ever since Australian state of Victoria pulled out as hosts for the next edition of the Commonwealth Games, in 2026, the marquee tournament's future came under dark clouds, with questions being raised on the importance and relevance of CWG in general. On Monday (March 18), Malaysia’s Olympic Council proposed holding a "downsized" CWG as it is mulling replacing the original host.

Notably, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has, in turn, offered Malaysia a whopping 100 million pounds ($127.33 million) in supporting funds if it takes over as host after Victoria, who withdrew as hosts last year due to cost issues

While the offer has attracted eyeballs, it has reportedly met with a mixed response in Malaysia amid concerns over spending costs and lack of time in hand for preparations. As per the Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, the cabinet is expected to discuss the matter this week before making any further decision.

Mohd Nazifuddin Najib, the secretary-general of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), on Monday also brought forward several measures to cut down on costs. He suggested using standard hotels and accommodation to house athletes and officials rather than going for building a dedicated Games village.

Further, he told reporters that Malaysia could also redirect some of its budget for the Southeast Asian Games, which is slated to be held in the country in 2027, towards the Commonwealth event.

In this regard, he pointed out, "We feel that this can be a downsized Games. For example, it doesn’t have to be 15 sports, it can be 10 sports. And then we have a smaller opening and smaller closing (ceremonies). We can discuss all of this but it’s best for this decision to come from the government.”