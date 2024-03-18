FA Cup: One arrested for tragedy chanting during Liverpool vs Manchester United match

At least one person has been arrested following reports of alleged "tragedy chanting" during Sunday's (Mar 17) FA Cup quarter-final match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The insensitive chants related to the Hillsborough disaster in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives during an FA Cup semi-final game against Nottingham Forest at Sheffield's Hillsborough Stadium.

According to reports, a significant number of alleged United fans in the Stretford End were heard chanting "Murderers" and "Always the victims", which was audible to the live television audience.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed they had arrested one individual and that an investigation was currently underway.

“Incidents of tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly. We are all familiar with fans taunting their opponents at football matches, but this is generally done in good humour and without offence. The incidents today crossed the line of what is acceptable, and we will work closely with both clubs to identify anyone responsible for committing offences during the event," a GMP spokesperson said.

The English Football Association (FA) also released a statement saying they will be “liaising with and supporting” GMP in an attempt to "stamp this behaviour out".

"It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game. It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces.”

The UK government in 2023 acknowledged that the current legislation can be used to prosecute 'offenders chanting or shouting about tragedies and death at football matches'.

The Public Order Act 1986 (POA) provides for situations where threatening or abusive language can meet the threshold for arrest and prosecution.

Previous instances

Last year, a Manchester United supporter was charged after being caught wearing a shirt that allegedly mocked the victims of the Hillsborough tragedy.

The controversial shirt, which featured the number 97 and the words "not enough" on the back, gained significant attention on social media platforms.

Similarly, earlier this month, a Manchester City fan was caught on camera, standing in the Etihad Stadium and making an aeroplane gesture with arms - seemingly towards the United fans sitting in the away section.

The gesture was referring to the Munich air disaster in which 23 people, including United players popularly referred to as 'Busby Babes', lost their lives.

The video of the perpetrator's actions quickly went viral on social media with netizens demanding the authorities punish him. After the match, the Manchester Police released a statement, informing that the man had been arrested.