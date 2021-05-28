Major sports brand reveals reason behind dropping football star Neymar

World's largest sportswear maker, Nike Inc, had called off its partnership with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar last year. And now, they have revealed the reason behind ending the deal with the Brazilian winger.

Nike in a statement said that Neymar refused to cooperate in an investigation into sexual assault allegations levelled against him by a Nike employee.

In a statement, Nike said that the allegations about an incident in 2016 as "credible" but also said an independent investigation it commissioned was inconclusive.

"No single set of facts emerged that would enable us to speak substantively on the matter. It would be inappropriate for Nike to make an accusatory statement without being able to provide supporting facts," the statement said.

However, Neymar's spokeswoman stated that the football star denies all the allegations and said that her client will defend himself if any claim is presented.

"It is very strange a case that was supposed to have happened in 2016, with allegations by a Nike employee, come to light only at that moment," her statement said.

Neymar had signed a 15-year deal with Nike, however, the deal was terminated with eight years remaining.