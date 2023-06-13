Major League Cricket: Schedule, venue, teams and everything you need to know

It seems like cricket has finally found its place amongst the American audience. In the latest iteration of a sports league in the United States, the Major League Cricket, has been set up after several unsuccessful attempts to hold a Twenty20 tournament in the country. There is even a connect with the Indian Premier League, with many franchises having teams here. Here is everything you need to know about the Major League Cricket.

History

In June 2022, the MLC announced its inaugural Minor League Cricket Youth season. This was held between 11 teams at the Prairie View Cricket Complex from July 22, 2022, and had enjoyed success amongst cricket fans. The New Jersey Stallions beat the Dallas Mustangs by two wickets to win the league.

IPL Link

Six teams will play in the Major League Cricket. The six franchises are based in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Seattle, and Washington DC. The current Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings, have won the bid for Texas. Mumbai has secured the New York franchise, while Kolkata has stake in the Los Angeles -based team.

Teams

Los Angeles Knight Riders

MI New York

San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom

Stadiums

In March 2022, the Major League Cricket had plans to invest $110 million to construct or renovate eight different venues for the league and a possibility of hosting the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Its plan included the renovation of Grand Prairie Stadium, Church Street Park in Morrisville, the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas, and new sites such as Orange County, the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, and Marymoor Park in Washington.