Major League Cricket: Schedule, venue, teams and everything you need to know
America is jumping on the T20 league bandwagon. The Major League Cricket is set to be held next month. Six teams will participate.
It seems like cricket has finally found its place amongst the American audience. In the latest iteration of a sports league in the United States, the Major League Cricket, has been set up after several unsuccessful attempts to hold a Twenty20 tournament in the country. There is even a connect with the Indian Premier League, with many franchises having teams here. Here is everything you need to know about the Major League Cricket.
History
In June 2022, the MLC announced its inaugural Minor League Cricket Youth season. This was held between 11 teams at the Prairie View Cricket Complex from July 22, 2022, and had enjoyed success amongst cricket fans. The New Jersey Stallions beat the Dallas Mustangs by two wickets to win the league.
IPL Link
Six teams will play in the Major League Cricket. The six franchises are based in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Seattle, and Washington DC. The current Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings, have won the bid for Texas. Mumbai has secured the New York franchise, while Kolkata has stake in the Los Angeles -based team.
Teams
Los Angeles Knight Riders
MI New York
San Francisco Unicorns
Seattle Orcas
Texas Super Kings
Washington Freedom
Stadiums
In March 2022, the Major League Cricket had plans to invest $110 million to construct or renovate eight different venues for the league and a possibility of hosting the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Its plan included the renovation of Grand Prairie Stadium, Church Street Park in Morrisville, the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas, and new sites such as Orange County, the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, and Marymoor Park in Washington.
It is reported that most of the 2023 matches will be held mainly at Grand Prairie Stadium, with most matches to be kept during the night to attract Indian audiences.
Schedule
The MLC is expected to host matches from July 13 to July 30. Here is the schedule for the upcoming matches in the league.
July 13: Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
July 14: MI New York vs SF Unicorns, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
July 14: Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
July 15: SF Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
July 16: Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
July 16: LA Knight Riders vs MI New York, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
July 17: Texas Super Kings MI New York, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
July 18: LA Knight Riders vs SF Unicorns, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
July 20: Washington Freedom vs LA Knight Riders, Church Street Park in Morrisville
July 21: Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park in Morrisville
July 22: Washington Freedom vs SF Unicorns, Church Street Park in Morrisville
July 23: LA Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, Church Street Park in Morrisville
July 23: MI New York vs Washington Freedom, Church Street Park in Morrisville
July 24: SF Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park in Morrisville
July 25: MI New York vs. Seattle Orcas, Church Street Park in Morrisville
July 27: Seed 3 vs. Seed 4 (Eliminator Match)
Seed 1 vs Seed 2 (Qualifier Match), Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
July 28: Qualifier Loser vs. Eliminator Winner (Challenger Match), Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
July 30: Qualifier Winner vs. Challenger Winner (Final), Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas