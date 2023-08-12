Mahmudullah dropped as Bangladesh name 17-man squad for Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh has named a strong 17-man squad for the Asia Cup 2023, starting August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side, as announced on Friday, while Mahmudullah got dropped. In the absence of seasoned opener Tamim Iqbal, who is recovering from a back injury, Bangladesh included uncapped Tanzid Hasan as his backup at the top of the order.

The 22-year-old you batter is one of the two openers picked, while chief selector Minhajul Abedin also roped in Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed to strengthen the squad.

Opener Naim and Shamim got picked on the back of their performances against Afghanistan in the bilateral series earlier, whereas Minhajul brought Mahedi to increase depth in the bowling department.

A familiar-looking Bangladesh side includes seamers like Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain. Mushfiqur Rahman and Litton Das' inclusion in the batting provides stability, while attacking batters like Towhid Hridoy and Shanto are in the squad to up the ante.

Absence of Mahmudullah raises questions

Veteran all-rounder at the lower order, Mahmudullah was expected to get picked for the six-team tournament given his experience, but his absence has now raised a few questions. The right-arm cricketer last played a ODI game against England in March this year and has been away since then, with selectors citing reason as ‘rested’.

Neither did he feature in the Ireland ODIs nor got picked for the Afghanistan series in July. As the BCB had earlier stated, the Asia Cup squad will more likely be the World Cup squad (with one or two changes to the max.), it looks unlikely that Mahmudullah will not return to contention for the mega event in India.

Tamim Iqbal, who in July, reverted his retirement call, was left out as he continues to recover from the back injury. The left-handed batter is said to be fit for the home New Zealand ODIs and will be on the flight to India for World Cup starting October 5.

Meanwhile, at the Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh will play their first match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on August 31.

Bangladesh’s full squad for Asia Cup 2023 -

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim