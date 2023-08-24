Mahi Way! MS Dhoni celebrates successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 in his style

India's Captain Cool was one of the excited citizens who waited to witness Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Earth's moon. On Wednesday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had glued his eyes to the television like millions of other Indians.

When the historic moment arrived at 06:04 PM IST, Dhoni reacted in a typical nonchalant fashion. India's former captain is famous for his calm and composed demeanour, on and off the cricket pitch. While others around him applauded, the cricketing legend clapped on his thighs. He was wearing a tank t-shirt and shorts. However, his reserved reaction does not imply a lack of enthusiasm. Anyone who knows MS Dhoni will understand that his behaviour during the most grand victories is serene.

Many celebrities have reacted to the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on social media. However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not very active on any such platform. Here's a video of him watching the iconic event.

Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar mission, made a flawless soft landing near the yet-to-be-explored lunar south pole, marking an important milestone in India's space effort. This astounding feat ranks India among the four nations that have landed on the moon, and it is the only country to have landed in the unexplored lunar south pole area.

Despite retiring from international cricket, Dhoni continues to captain the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his leadership, CSK has won the IPL five times, including the 2023 season. Dhoni's particular batting style, remarkable finishing abilities under pressure, and aggressive yet calm captaincy have earned him a reputation as an Indian cricket leader.

Dhoni's enthusiasm extends beyond cricket. He is a co-owner of Ranchi Rays, a Ranchi hockey team, and Chennaiyin FC, a Chennai football club. He is also involved with several businesses, including a merchandising firm called Cool Maal and a lifestyle brand called SEVEN. In 2022, he invested in Shaka Harry, a plant-based protein firm.

(With inputs from agencies)