CWC 2023: Former World Cup winner hails Tilak Varma's impact but suggests 'don't let him be in the Playing XI'

Former India chief selector Kris Srikkanth has hailed the potential of talented youngster Tilak Varma after a mature showing in his debut series against the West Indies in July and August. However, the legendary former opener feels Varma should not be in the Playing XI for the World Cup as he lacks experience and should be groomed in the ODI series against big teams. Varma scored 173 runs in five T20I matches during the West Indies tour before getting a reality check in Ireland with just one run in two innings.

Kris Srikkanth’s take on Tilak

"Tilak Varma, the point that I'm making was also conveyed by Ganguly. Don't give him a debut in a big tournament. First, let him play a few ODI series. Ganguly also had the same point of view."

"Tilak Varma has fantastic potential. Tilak Varma is a brilliant player. But don't let him be in the playing lineup for the World Cup. Let him play in a few ODI series and then the upcoming T20 World Cup and groom him till the next ODI World Cup. There is something called grooming a youngster."

After bursting onto the scene during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Tilak Varma has attracted the attention of the cricketing fraternity. He was a surprise inclusion in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023 and is also in the fray to be a part of the ODI World Cup. The Mumbai Indians star was touted for a call-up to the Indian team after impressing in IPL 2023 as well.

ALSO READ | India win T20I series 2-0 against Ireland as heavy rain washes away third match

Could Varma make World Cup squad?

Currently, the southpaw is down the pecking order and is likely to miss out on a place in the squad for the Asia Cup. The selectors' panel led by Ajit Agrakar is likely to go with the same Asia Cup squad for the World Cup, with a couple of players missing out. Varma looks like the likely option as he comes in as a third-choice backup in the middle order.

Varma along with Prasidh Krishna are likely to miss out on the ODI World Cup squad, but any injury to any player from the proposed squad could see the doors open for them. India’s squad for the ODI World Cup will be announced before September 5.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE