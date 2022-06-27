Maheesh Theekshana, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings help crisis-hit Sri Lanka, donate medical supplies

Sri Lanka has been in turmoil. The Island nation, as per many experts, are going through the worst economic crisis in seven decades. Thus, the essential supply such as food, fuel, and electricity have been in limited numbers.

Amid all this, the Sri Lanka cricketers are doing their bit to help the country in such tumultous times. In this regard, Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) spinner Maheesh Theekshana won hearts by with a noble gesture for his homeland. With the help of the MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army, the 21-year-old wily spinner donated essential medical supplies to a Colombo hospital.

"I am blessed and humbled to contribute towards this desperate hour of their need," Theekshana told News9 while dwelling about his heartfelt gesture.

Maheesh Theekshana has donated Tissue vault, cell and freezing bags to Human heart value and tissue bank at Lady Ridgeway hospital for children today. Glad you have decided to allocate part of your IPL earnings to this. It's a generous gesture indeed

For the unversed, Theekshana contributed by donating tissue vault, cell, and freezing bags to the Human Heart Valve and Tissue Bank at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo. As per a report by News18, he donated a part of his IPL 2022 earnings to help his crisis-hit Island nation.

Theekshana was signed by the four-time champions CSK for INR 70 lakhs (i.e. INR 7 million) ahead of IPL 15. He ended up with a fruitful debut season with the popular franchise, churning out 12 scalps in nine games. CSK, however, ended the IPL 2022 edition by finishing at the ninth spot and failed to win their fifth title. Theekshana was also part of Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka's recent 3-2 ODI series win over Australia in their own backyard, where he impressed one and all.